India, Peru to work together to curb customs offences

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) India and Peru on Wednesday signed an agreement for mutual cooperation in matters related to customs and intelligence sharing between their customs authorities.

Signed on the sidelines of the 80th session of the Policy Commission meeting of the World Customs Organisations (WCO), the agreement provides a legal framework for sharing of information and will help in the proper application of customs laws, prevention and investigation of customs offences, The Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"The agreement will also help in the availability of relevant information for the prevention and investigation of customs offences. It is expected to facilitate trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between the countries," it said.

--IANS

vv/mag/sed