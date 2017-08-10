India’s Participation in Olympics to be Decided by BCCI’s General Body

It seems unlikely that the Indian board will be interested to follow the Olympic charter

Indian Cricket Team participation in the Olympics will be decided in the meeting between the BCCI office bearers and the Committee of Administrators (COA), referred to the board’s general body.

“The matter (Olympics participation) is still being discussed and it will go to the general body,” COA member Diana Edulji told reporters after the meeting.

With the matter now being referred to the all-powerful BCCI general body, it seems unlikely that the Indian board will be interested to follow the Olympic charter.

The meeting, however, brought good news for the national men and women selection committee, wherein each member will be awarded Rs 15 lakh each for the stellar performance of both the teams in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

“They have been rewarded for selecting good teams,” said Edulji, the former India women’s captain.

On the 15-day window between international assignments and the Indian Premier League (IPL), she said: “We are trying our best. We will try and adhere to it as far as possible since the Future Tours & Programmes (FTP) are decided way in advance.”

The meeting also had former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s pending dues in its agenda after the Andhra High Court in 2012 quashed all charges of match-fixing against him.

Two days back, controversial pacer S Sreesanth's life ban was revoked by the Kerala High Court and that was also discussed in the meeting.

“Azharuddin’s case has been referred to the general body and Sreesanth’s case, the legal team is still studying,” Edulji said.

She also said that board treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary is working on the modalities of pay revision for first-class cricketers.

Edulji further said that only 10 of 31 affiliated units have responded to the CoA’s demand of submitting their members’ list.

“There are 10 units that have sent the list. Those who don’t, they will figure in the Status Report,” she said. (With IANS INPUTS)