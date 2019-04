Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) India will be among 62 countries taking part in the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five in a global 5v5 football tournament, the national finals of which will take place here on April 17.

India has been one of the countries that has taken part in the competition for years.

The team winning the national finals will get a chance to go to Brazil and represent India in the overall finals.

