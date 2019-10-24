India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor

India and Pakistan sign an agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor, at Zero Point. Earlier, the agreement was scheduled to be signed on October 22, but could not take place. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. India and Pakistan have held a series of high-level talks for the operationalisation of the corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.