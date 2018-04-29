India, Pakistan must make peace too, like Koreas: Pakistani media

Islamabad, April 29 (IANS) The leadership in India and Pakistan must emulate the Koreans and make peace, the Pakistani media said on Sunday.

After praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in, the Daily Times said in an editorial that truly normalising ties between Pakistan and India was no less pressing than the Korea question.

"When will the Indo-Pakistan leadership demonstrate the required maturity to break this impasse that has endured for 70 bleak years? It is in their respective national and regional interests to do so.

"Certainly, the peoples of both sides would benefit enormously. And while responsibility for this rests primarily with Islamabad and New Delhi - the international community must play a supporting role," the editorial said.

"In short, it is time to talk peace and to really mean it."

Although the Dawn newspaper felt that the tensions between India and Pakistan were fundamentally different to the issues between the Koreas, "yet a shared history and the common dreams and aspirations of a people with enduring cultural and other similarities across India and Pakistan make the quest for normalisation and peace in this region the noblest of goals.

"The striking imagery of the Korean summit recalls the unprecedented hope and expectations created by the historic trip to Lahore of then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.

"It is time for the leaderships of India and Pakistan to once again tread the path of peace and friendship."

