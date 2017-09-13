    India-Pakistan Cricket Fans Unite To Shut Australian Journalist's Tasteless Tweet

    The men in blue had swept the stands of Eden Gardens as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti last year. (Photo credits: @BCCI/Twitter)

    The ongoing T20 series between Pakistan and the ICC World XI in Pakistan is more about the revival of cricket in the country than the on-field action.

    Pakistan on Tuesday took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in a match before excited crowds amid tight security.

    The first match of the much anticipated Independence Cup was played at Gaddafi Stadium. Faf du Plessis-led star-studded side lost to Sarfraz Ahmed's team who took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.


    The excitement ahead of the match soon turned into anger as the Australian journalist Dennis Freedman took a tasteless dig at the Indian cricketers. Indians who were not named in the ICC World XI squad were missed by many Pakistani fans.



    Freedman posted a photograph of the men in blue who swept the stands at the Eden Gardens as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti last year.


    To everyone's shock, Freedman wrote, "Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match."

    Dennis who is an admirer of Pakistan cricket often trolls Indians on the micro blogging site with jokes and memes.