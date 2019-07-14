India, Pak to hold meeting on Kartarpur corridor today

Officials from India and Pakistan are slated to meet today to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues. Government sources said the meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am at Wagah. Previously, the two countries were slated to meet on April 2 in Pakistan for second round of talks, which was postponed after reports surfaced about the appointment of "controversial elements" by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor. A delegation of 20 Pakistani official headed by Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan will take part in the meeting.