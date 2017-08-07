India pacer Jhulan felicitated by employers Air India

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) India pacer Jhulan Goswami was on Monday felicitated by her employers Air India following the Indian women cricket team's impressive runner-up finish in the ICC World Cup in England.

Jhulan, who returned figures of 3/23 in the final at Lord's against hosts England, was handed a citation and a Rs. 50,000 cheque by Regional Director Eastern Region Capt. Rohit Bhasin.

"Air India is like my extended family and I feel extremely happy to be honoured by my organisation. I shall always remember the contribution made by Air India to make me what I am now. It has been extending all support to me and players like me who have been able to leave some mark in different sports for India during our formative years," Goswami, a former India captain, said in a statement.

The 34-year-old, who recently scripted history by breaking the record of Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket taker in One Day Internationals (ODIs), has been working with Air India in the commercial department since 2006.

The Arjuna award winner was also promoted to manager from deputy manager.

--IANS

