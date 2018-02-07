India overpower Proteas in 3rd ODI

Cape Town, Feb 7 (IANS) India dominated with both bat and ball to thrash South Africa by 124 runs in the third One-Day International (ODI) here on Wednesday.

The Indians rode on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 160 to post a total of 303/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Left-arm spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav then ran through the South African batting line-up with four wickets each as the hosts folded up for 179 runs in 40 overs.

Fast bolwer Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets.

India now lead the six-match series 3-0.

Apart from Jean-Paul Duminy, who scored 51 runs off 67 balls, the other South African batsmen were unable to cope with the Indian bowling.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 179 runs in 40 overs (Jean-Paul Duminy 51; Kuldeep Yadav 4/23, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/46) vs India: 303/6 (Virat Kohli 160 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 76, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 16 not out; Duminy 2/60).

--IANS

ajb/vd