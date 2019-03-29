India outpaced APJ in storage growth: Dell EMC

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) India is leading the external storage business for Dell EMC in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region and the country has outpaced others with an all-time high demand for storage, helping the businesses deliver meaningful technology innovation to the customers, a top company executive has stressed.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the external storage market in India grew at 16.7 per cent (year-on-year) in 2018, which is one of the highest in the world.

The most popular external storage device for the Indian companies is an all-flash storage array (AFA) -- a storage architecture designed to take advantage of solid-state memory technology.

Benefits can include low latency, higher IOPS (input/output operations per second), greater storage density and reduced power consumption.

"The Indian companies are ordering AFAs from Dell EMC like never before and the country has beaten others in the APJ region in terms of growth," Kris Day, Vice-President, Modern Data Centre - Asia Pacific & Japan Dell EMC, told IANS.

Dell EMC is currently number one in India in the external storage market.

According to the IDC, India storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of eight per cent over the next four years while the APJ (excluding China) market is expected to grow at only 1.39 per cent in the same time-frame.

"All-flash array (AFA) is nearly 34 per cent of all storage shipped today. By 2022, it would be 42 per cent in APJ (excluding China). In India, AFA is 37 per cent of all storage shipped today and by 2022, it would be 43 per cent of all storage," said the IDC in its latest report.

External storage offers hard disk drives (HDDs) or solid state drives (SSDs), all-flash and hybrid storage arrays for block, file or object-based storage, or a mix of these.

"Another great observation is that the Indian CIOs and CEOs have understood the importance of moving their operations to Cloud-enabled, software-defined data centres.

"They are looking for cost-effective, modern, scalable, secure and hybrid Cloud experience in an era where data is being generated exponentially," Day noted.

According to him, the Indian enterprises are now striving for Hybrid Cloud and multi-Cloud offerings where the same ease, simplicity and security can be achieved on-premise that a Cloud-only environment is expected to provide, in less cost.

