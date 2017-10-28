India outclass Singapore in women's Asia Cup hockey opener

Kakamigahara (Japan), Oct 28 (IANS) India got off to a roaring start, thrashing Singapore 10-0 in their opening clash of the womens Asia Cup 2017 here on Saturday.

It was goals by Navneet Kaur (3' and 41'), Rani (15' and 18'), Lalremsiami (18'), Deep Grace Ekka (25'), Navjot Kaur (30' and 50'), Gurjit Kaur (41') and Sonika (45') that ensured India notched up the winning points in their opening match in Pool A.

India began with a positive intent, attacking Singapore's circle and constantly finding an opportunity to score. The effort worked as the team won back-to-back penalty corners in the first quarter.

Though the first PC was saved by Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai, it hardly dented India's spirit as they were precise in their counter. It was Navneet and Rani's goals in the third and 15th minute that gave India a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.

India continued their good run in the second quarter, adding four more goals to their lead via Lalremsiami, Rani, Deep Grace Ekka and Navjot to go into the 10-minute half-time break with an imposing 6-0 lead.

After Grace scored off a PC in the 25th minute, dragflicker Gurjit Kaur was fierce in her strike to score India's seventh goal through a PC in the 41st minute.

India stayed resolute as they continued to put pressure on Singapore defence pumping two more goals in the third quarter through Navneet and Sonika in the 41st and 45th minute respectively.

The final 15 minutes saw India win back-to-back PCs. But the Singapore defence averted conceding further goals, before a quick-thinking Navjot scored a field goal in the 50th minute to earn her team a 10-0 lead.

Earlier in the day, China beat Malaysia 5-4 in a closely fought encounter.

--IANS

tri/vm