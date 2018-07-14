India outclass Ireland in U-23 5-nation hockey meet

Antwerp (Belgium), July 14 (IANS) The Indian junior men's hockey team marched to a comfortable 5-0 win against Ireland in their opening match at the Under-23 Five Nations Tournament here on Saturday.

After a goal-less first quarter, the Indian side, led by Dipsan Tirkey, found their momentum as they struck a splendid field goal in the 20th minute through Rajkumar Pal.

Mohd Umar doubled the team's lead in the 25th minute with an impressive field goal and three minute later Mohd Raheel converted a penalty corner to take India's lead to a comfortable 3-0.

India fetched two more goals in the 32nd and 60th minutes through Shilanand Lakra and Raheel respectively.

India's next match is against Britain on Sunday.

--IANS

pur/vm