India outclass England by 8 wickets in first ODI

India beat England by 8 wickets in the first One Day International (ODI) at Trent Bridge in England. Rohit Sharma's searing century (an unbeaten 137) helped India walk to the victory with nearly 10 overs to spare. He completed his century off just 82 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 75 runs. The Kohli-Rohit duo added 177 runs in 25.1 overs. India chased the target of 269 in only 40.1 overs. The win saw India take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series that continues at Lord's on July 14.