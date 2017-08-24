India opens first Partition museum in Amritsar

Visitors were thrilled to see a museum on the partition of the Indian subcontinent that coincided with India's independence from British colonial rule in 1947 in Amritsar. A mass migration followed, marred by violence and bloodshed, as about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, fearing discrimination, swapped countries in an upheaval that cost more than a million lives. The museum, inaugurated on 17th August, stands at the space donated by the Punjab Government and has raised money from the individuals.The exhibits of the museum are showcased in red-brick town hall building and include the photographs, newspapers clippings and donated items from the struggle of freedom. The photographs depicted the chaotic transition, train cars full of bodies arrived at railway stations in the twin cities of Lahore and Amritsar in the province of Punjab, which was split roughly down the middle at partition on Aug. 14, 1947. The separation based on border lines created by the British at the end of their colonial rule came into effect at the stroke of midnight on the eve of Aug. 14, 1947.