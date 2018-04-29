All India Open Challenge figure skating championships end

Gurugram, April 29 (IANS) The All India Open Challenge figure skating championships concluded at the iSKATE- ice skating rink & cafe at Ambience Mall here on Sunday.

The competition, organised by the Ice Skating Association of India and Indraprastha Ice Skating Association, witnessed 30 competitors from various parts of India.

The figure skating challenge had separate competitions in three age categories.

The judges for this figure skating event were J.S. Sahney, Vasu Dev Tandi and Anup Kumar Yama.

Manit Singh and Ishita Kapoor finished first in the 13-15 age group boys and girls competitions respectively.

Jatin Sherawat and Harshita Ratwani won in the 10-13 age group competitions.

