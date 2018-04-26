India to open 2019 World Cup campaign against Proteas

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) India will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

The most anticipated match of the group stage will be on June 16 when two-time World Cup winners India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The tournament which will run from May 30 to July 14 will start with England taking on South Africa at The Oval.

Defending champions Australia will launch their title defence on June 1 against the minnows Afghanistan in Bristol.

Former champions Pakistan will start their campaign against multiple title holders West Indies at Trent Bridge on May 31.

Old Trafford and Edgbaston will stage the two semi-finals on July 9 and 11, while the Lord's will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time, on July 14. All these three matches will have reserve days.

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive David Richardson said: "It's always an exciting moment ahead of any major event to announce the schedule and for the ICC Cricket World Cup, it's that extra special.

"Next summer fans around the world will be treated to compelling and competitive cricket as the best teams in the world go head to head in this round robin format for the right to be crowned World Champions,

"This schedule also gives fans across England and Wales the opportunity to watch world class cricket on their doorstep with all teams moving around the country. We know from previous ICC events that every country will be proudly supported at each of the venues creating an exceptional atmosphere and a real celebration of the game," he added.

--IANS

