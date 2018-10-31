India is one of the top improvers: DIPP Secretary on 'Ease of Doing Business'

As India grew among top countries in 'Ease of Doing Business' index, India has been a top improver among BRICS countries in consecutive years. Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion said, "We are one of the top improvers like last year. This is for the first time that any BRICS country or South Asian country has been a top improver in consecutive years. In 2014 we were 6th out of 7 South Asian countries and today we are the first among them." India has recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017 in Ease of Doing Business index.