India offers doller 100 mn financial aid to Benin during President Kovind's state visit: MEA

India on Monday offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million to Benin with an aim to help the West Africa country meet its Sustainable Developments Goals. While addressing the press conference, MEA Secretary (ER), TS Tirumurti said, "Honourable President has announced an additional USD 100 million as fresh lines of credit for various development projects." President Ram Nath Kovind is currently on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Africa, having reached the port city of Cotonou in Benin on Sunday.