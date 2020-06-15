India Offered Talks, Nepal Pre-judged Its Outcome, Say Govt Sources on Neighbour Redrawing Map

Government sources on Monday told CNN-News18 that the latest offer of talks on the issue of Nepal's new map was made by India before the constitutional amendment bill went to the Nepalese parliament for passage.

"With the passage of the bill, they have pre-judged the outcome of talks," said the sources. "Nonetheless, the onus is on the Oli government to create a conducive and positive atmosphere for talks."

Nepal's Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India. The Ministry of External Affairs said the "artificial enlargement of claims" is untenable.

In a show of unprecedented national unity, Nepal's major opposition parties, including Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), voted in favour of the government bill to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national emblem by incorporating the new controversial map.

Responding to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's claims of Indians behind the spread of coronavirus in his country, the sources said, "India has cooperated in the Covid-19 situation. We have given flight clearance, repatriated Nepalese and helped with medicines. Singling out India shows the political motivation of the current establishment."

Oli has earlier blamed India for the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the hill country, saying people coming into the country from across the border without proper checks were the reason behind further spread of the virus.