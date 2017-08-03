India off to good start in 2nd Test

Colombo, Aug 3 (IANS) Lokesh Rahul celebrated his comeback with a half-century as India posted 101/1 at lunch on the first day of the second cricket Test against Sri lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club here on Thursday.

Rahul was batting on 52 with the in-form Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 14 at the other end when the teams went in for the break.

In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan was the only wocket to fall in the morning session. Dhawan made a quick 35 runs off 37 balls before being trapped leg before by off-spinner Dilruwan Perera.

Perara, the only successful bowler among the hosts so far, returned figures of 1/11 in his four overs.

Shikhar Dhawan, who had narrowly missed out on the maiden double century of his career, seemed to be in excellent form here as well.

Dhawan and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul handled the Lankan bowlers quite comfortably and saw India off to a superb start.

Dhawan was a bit tentative in the opening over and enjoyed a reprieve when Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep managed to find his outside edge.

The ball however, fell just wide of the slip cordon and went for the first boundary of the match.

The Delhi left-hander edged another delivery, this time off Rangana Herath in the second over, the ball falling short off the slip cordon once again.

But he soon recovered his composure and made an excellent comeback by charging out of his crease to smash the fifth ball of the over into the stands.

The Indian openers continued to bat comfortably with the run rate consistently hovering around the five per over mark.

Just like in the first Test, the Lankan bowling attack did not seem too formidable although the pitch had a slight bit of bounce.

Dhawan who seemed set for a big score, fell off the first of the 11th over when he missed an attempted sweep and the ball straightened enough to hit him on the pads.

The umpire had initially ruled not out but the Lankans decided to call for the review and were rewarded when the third umpire overturned the decision.

Pujara and Rahul however, ensured tha tthe visitors lost no more wickets til lunch.

Brief scores:

India (first innings): 101/1 (LOkesh Rahul 52 batting, Shikhar Dhawan 35; Dilruwan Perera 1/11) vs Sri Lanka.

--IANS

ajb/