Islamabad, June 1 (IANS) India has become an "obstacle" to peace in South Asia, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said on Thursday.

The President, addressing the National Assembly, also termed Jammu and Kashmir as an "incomplete agenda" of the partition of the subcontinent. He accused India of not responding to Pakistan's "peace efforts".

The joint session of Parliament to mark the start of the ruling party's final year in office was marred by noisy protests by the opposition.

