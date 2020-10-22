India observes 22 October as Black Day to mark 1947 invasion of J&K by Pakistani raiders; two-day symposium to feature photos, videos from siege

The Centre has planned several events in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, apart from the virtual ones, to observe 22 October as a Black Day to mark Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir in 1947, according to reports.

On this day, two months after India's partition, the Pakistan-based militia laid siege on Baramulla, during which thousands of men, women and children were killed. The day seeks to remind the world how Pakistan has been responsible for the unrest in the region, leading to continuous conflict, violence and terrorism in Kashmir, according to an India Today report.

The National Museum Institute will organise a two-day symposium in Srinagar titled Memories of 22 October, 1947 to highlight the historical narrative of the day. It proposes to outline shapes and contours of a future exhibition or museum on the proposed theme, government sources told The Print. It will also feature photos and videos from Baramulla's Mission Hospital where many had taken refuge during the siege.

Raiders in Kashmir, a book written by a retired Pakistan Army Major General Akbar Khan, which documented the country's hand behind the aggression has also been republished.

"The consequences of this water-shed event are still affecting the country. It is necessary to portray such a historic narrative in order to create a dialogue among the people. The aim of such an initiative would be to bring about awareness among the people about this phase of our history. It will help in remembering how the country fought in the very first conflict faced by (independent) India," a concept note prepared by the symposium said.

Meanwhile, hoardings calling 22 October a 'Black Day' have surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir. On that day, Pakistani raiders raided and illegally occupied areas in the region, leading to a military conflict. Six groups advanced along the main road from Muzaffrabad to Srinagar through Domel, Uri and Baramulla, with the specific task of capturing the aerodrome and subsequently advancing to the Banhial Pass.

Kashmir is observing Oct 22 as a Black Day to remember the attack on Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan on this day in 1947 in violation of the Standstill Agreement with the ruler of the princely state of Kashmir. #kashmir #kashmirblackday #pakistan #oct22 pic.twitter.com/BU4LldtGLs " India Blooms (@indiablooms) October 21, 2020

Two groups moved from the Hajipir Pass directly to Gulmarg, while another advanced from Tithwal through the Nastachhun Pass to capture Sopore, Handwara and Bandipur. More invasions were carried out south of Pir Panjal range in Poonch, Bhimbar and Rawalkot area with the aim to capture Jammu. The invaders then reached Baramulla and closed in on Srinagar.

In August - September 1947 #PakistanArmy conceived "Operation Gulmarg", the "Invasion of Jammu & Kashmir" by Pakistani Tribesmen, supported by its armed forces. The D Day was 22 Oct 1947. (1/n) #PakAtrocities#JammuKashmir1947 pic.twitter.com/ixcnAZHANI " ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 21, 2020

On Maharaja Hari Singh's appeal, Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India, following which the Indian Army was pressed into action on 27 October, 1947. By 8 November, the Indian Army had taken control of Srinagar, Baramulla on 9 November and Uri by 13 November.

Also See: Army foils attempt to smuggle ammunition across LOC, recover four AK74 rifles, 8 magazines

Pakistani 'A' category militant among four killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Veterans write to president, seek inquiry on fake news about 'Muslim regiment' refusing to fight 1965 War

Read more on India by Firstpost.