India will now no longer be helpless in the wake of terror: PM Modi

While addressing a public gathering in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India has been facing the menace of terrorism for years, but there is a big difference now. India will now no longer be helpless in the wake of terror. From 2004 to 2014, there were several terror attacks. The nation expected those who are responsible for this act of terror, to be punished but nothing happened. 26/11 happened, India expected action against terrorists but nothing happened. When Uri and Pulwama happened, you saw what our brave soldiers did. I salute those who are serving the nation".