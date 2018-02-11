India is now getting respect worldwide: PM Modi at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Stadium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Muscat, Oman on his third day of four-day visit to West Asian countries. After arriving to Muscat, he addressed Indian community at the Sultan Qaboos Stadium. While addressing the Indian community, the Prime Minister said "I was invited as the chief guest in the World Development Summit by the UAE's President, It was an honour and India is now getting respect from all over the world".