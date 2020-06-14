India Not a Weak Country: Rajnath Singh Amid Tensions Along LAC

Speaking at the ‘Jammu Jan Samvaad Rally’ via video conferencing, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 14 June, said India will not compromise on its national pride under any circumstances. Insinuating that India is not a “weak country” the Defence Minister said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military levels.

“China, too, expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks. I'd like to inform the opposition that our government won't keep anyone in the dark,” he said amid rising tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Talks underway with China at diplomatic&military level. China too expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks. I'd like to inform Opposition that our govt won't keep anyone in the dark. I assure you that we won't compromise with national pride in any situation:Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/leySAbeJsX — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Also Read: Why Does India Get Nonplussed by China?

Speaking about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), Rajnath Singh said that people in the region will soon demand that they want to be part of India. The picture of Jammu and Kashmir will change in the years to come, he said, while addressing the virtual rally.

"“Just wait, soon people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished.”" - Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister

#WATCH Just wait, soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India & not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished: Defence Mini Rajnath Singh at 'Jammu Jan Samvad rally' pic.twitter.com/kQUtV2CanP — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Also Read: ‘India Could Carry out ‘Action of Some Sort’ in PoK’: Imran Khan

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.