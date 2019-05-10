India is no less than any country in women empowerment: Nirmala Sitharaman
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing a gathering in Bhopal said that India is not less than any place around the world when it comes to women empowerment. "Actual sense of security for women, women safety in public places, women's access to education, women's opportunities in jobs, I have travelled abroad too, but I must say we are not any less than anyone else in providing opportunity to girls", said Minister Sitharaman.