India never had a PM who made statements which are patently false: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making statements which are far from truth. Speaking about his tweet where he called the PM 'Jhooth ka Chowkidar', Sibal said, "If our dear Prime Minister has been making public statements which are far from the truth and to put it directly 'jhooti statements', that's why I have called him 'Jhoot ka Chowkidaar'. Never in the history of India has a Prime Minister made statements which are patently false."