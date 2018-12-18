India will never forgive or forget Hafiz Saeed, says Syed Akbaruddin

After Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari was released from Pakistan jail and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's minister caught on camera vowing to protect 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, India's permanent representative at the United Nations (UN) Syed Akbaruddin said, "Hafiz Saeed is somebody India will never forgive or even forget, justice awaits him. You can be certain, sometime or the other, justice will be met. We will never forget his role as the evil mastermind of what happened in Mumbai."