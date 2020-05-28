India-Nepal Row: Years Of Goodwill Unlikely to be Undone By China

“There is a rumour that there is a short supply of essential medicines. People are advising us to get extra gas cylinders refilled. This on the top of the coronavirus-induced lockdown which has created its own sets of problems. How horrible things have become,” Prabha Devi (name changed) told me on the phone from Nepal’s industrial city of Biratnagar.

Prabha Devi, then a resident of Bihar’s Supaul district bordering Nepal, got married to a Nepali citizen in 1979. Such marital alliances are not uncommon in most of the districts along the India-Nepal border.

A few years after marriage, Prabha Devi acquired Nepali citizenship.

She says Nepal has witnessed several changes since her marriage – the collapse of the monarchy, the arrival of democracy, and the years of Maoist insurgency followed by a semblance of political stability now, to name just a few.

However, one constant factor amid all this has been the extremely cordial relations between the two neighbours. Shared socio-cultural values, marital alliances and flourishing, and at times unrestricted, cross-border trade, have further cemented the ties. Will the ongoing tension alter that?

Also Read: India-Nepal Tensions Escalate: 5 Key Developments

Lockdown Revived Memories of 2015 Blockade

“For the first time, I have noticed a perceptible shift in attitude among the people of Nepal towards ‘big brother’ India. The coronavirus-induced lockdown and resultant chaos all around has revived the memories of the 2015 economic blockade. Nepal was already ravaged by the deadly earthquake and the blockade almost crippled its economy,” said Anjali (name changed), now a resident of Bihar. She spent twenty years in Kathmandu and was witness to the troubles people faced at the time of the long and frustrating blockade.

“Getting a gas cylinder refilled used to be a nightmare. There used to be endless queues at petrol pumps. There was shortage of essential items and people suffered a lot,” she adds. The 2015 blockade was enforced by an influential ethnic group of Madhesis who are considered as being close to India.

The people in Nepal believed that Madhesis had the tacit support of the Indian government. New Delhi always denied this allegation.

Many consider that incident to be a turning point in the relations between the two usually friendly neighbours. Scholars argue that not just big headlines, some small changes too, have impacted the sentiment of the people on both sides of the border.

Also Read: Nepal’s Defence Min Reacts Strongly to Indian Army Chief’s Comment

Insistence on Aadhar has Impacted Financial Transactions in Border Areas

“LIC used to be the preferred choice for all those interested in getting life insurance in Nepal. Many people would deposit their hard-earned money in Indian banks, and access was never an issue. Nepali students used to prefer schools and colleges in India. With the insistence on Aadhaar for all financial transactions, people in Nepal seem to have lost the privileges they thought they would always have in India,” a well-known economist told me a while ago. He is based in Biratnagar, and is part of some of the Nepali government’s advisory bodies. He too has marital ties in India.

A leading LIC agent of Bihar’s Supaul district concurs with the economist’s views. He says he used to get a bulk of his business from Nepal. That has completely stopped now.

Even Nepal-based industrial units with businesses in India have suffered in recent years.

“We have been a leading exporter in Nepal. We used to export goods worth Rs 200 crore every year. We will be lucky if we manage a figure of Rs 10-15 crore this year. The slowdown has been underway for the past 2-3 years. I am not inclined to continue with the job as businesses have all dried up. There has been massive job losses in our unit,” the marketing head of a leading industrial unit of Nepal told me on the phone. He is based in Biratnagar but is an Indian national.

India Remains the Biggest Trading Partner, China is Still a Fringe Player in Nepal

Biratnagar has been an industrial hub of Nepal with close to 200 small, medium and large enterprises. The marketing head says that all the units having large businesses in India have suffered in recent years.

A research paper too highlights the stagnation in Nepal’s India bound trade. It says that “India has had a trade surplus with Nepal since 2002-03 which has been growing over the years. The average trade balance ratio increased from 40 percent in the period 2002-03 to 2009-10 to 75 percent in the period 2010-11 to 2017-18, reflecting India’s expanding trade surplus.”

Story continues