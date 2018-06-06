India-Nepal pledge to beat Plastic Pollution on World Environment Day

World Environment Day was celebrated with immense enthusiasm in the Birgunj town of Southern Nepal, to create awareness among people regarding the protection of the environment. It aimed to inculcate in them the practice of sustainable development by organizing tree plantation drive. People from India and Nepal participated in large numbers to plant trees. According to Global Environmental Performance Index 2018, Nepal ranks 176th in terms of pollution among 180 countries. It was indeed a major step in preserving the environment. As many as 1000 trees were planted by the people of both the nations to mark the Environment Day. Despite the government's announcement of a year-long cleaning campaign, the slogan for the day 'Beat Plastic Pollution: If you can't reuse it, refuse it' seemed to have been neglected. This initiative further marked the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations alongside fostering environmental development. People across the globe celebrate World Environment Day on June 5 every year since 1974.