India, Nepal jointly launch website on post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives in education sector

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 22 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra and Sushil Gyewali, CEO of National Reconstruction Authority, on Tuesday jointly launched the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) project website on post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives in education sector through video conference.

According to an official statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, "The website, available in both English and Nepali versions, is a one-stop, user-friendly window for all information related to education projects under GOI-assisted post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives. The website is accessible at www.goicbrinepal.com."

The project has been conceptualised and developed by the CBRI, Roorkee under India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The CBRI, Roorkee, is the Design and Project Management Consultant for the project.

The statement further read, "After their role in the education sector projects, the CBRI has also been appointed as the Design and Project Management Consultant for health sector projects under the Indian government's post-earthquake reconstruction initiative. An agreement for their role in the health sector was recently signed between the Indian Embassy and CBRI."

Meanwhile, steady progress has been recorded under India's commitment of USD 1 billion for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal. In the housing sector, over 46,000 out of 50,000 houses have been completed for Indian government-supported beneficiaries in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts. Education, health and cultural restoration projects including 70 schools, one library, 147 health facilities and 28 cultural heritage sector projects are under implementation for reconstruction/retrofitting.

India remains committed to continue supporting the socio-economic development of Nepal, including through post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal, the Indian Embassy added. (ANI)

