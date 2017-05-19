New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Indian football team will play against Nepal in an international friendly on June 6 in in Mumbai after the South Asian neighbours agreed to replace Lebanon for the game. Lebanon had pulled out of the friendly citing visa issues despite confirming their availability in early March. “With Lebanon pulling […]

View photos India to take on Nepal in football friendly More

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Indian football team will play against Nepal in an international friendly on June 6 in in Mumbai after the South Asian neighbours agreed to replace Lebanon for the game.

Lebanon had pulled out of the friendly citing visa issues despite confirming their availability in early March.

“With Lebanon pulling out at the 11th hour, our preparations had suffered a jolt. It was disappointing but at the same time the situation was beyond our control,” national coach Stephen Constantine said.

“It was just so hard to find a replacement as all other Teams had already finalised their schedule. But thanks to my colleagues in the All India Football Federation, we managed to rope in a Team at such a short notice and that s highly commendable,” he added.

Constantine thanked Nepal for agreeing to step in.

“I need to thank the Nepal FA for accepting our request.

Personally, I have huge respect for Nepalese people and we look forward to a great match,” Constantine said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.