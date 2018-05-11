India, Nepal are bound by mutual respect and admiration: PM Modi

While addressing a public rally in Nepal's Janakpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people of India and Nepal are bound by mutual respect and admiration for each other. Nepal has been a tourism spot for decades for spiritualism. India's faith is incomplete without Nepal. He added,"The Indo-Nepal relationship dates back to Treta Yug. King Janak and King Dashratha not only united Janakpur and Ayodhya but also united India and Nepal. Ayodhya is nothing without Janakpur".