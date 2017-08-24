India, Nepal to boost water resources, energy cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to boost cooperation in harnessing water resources, flood management and energy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba held delegation-level talks here.

"The two Prime Ministers welcomed the recent meeting of specialised committees in water resources, including the Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management, and the Joint Team of Experts," said a joint statement after the talks, adding both hoped that these meetings would enhance bilateral cooperation in the field.

According to the statement, both Modi and Deuba asked officials to finalise, within a month, the detailed project report on the 5,000 MW Pancheshwar multipurpose project, one of the largest in this part of the world.

Deuba also reiterated Nepal's commitment to address all pending issues on priority relating to the 900 MW Arun-3 and Upper Karnali hydropower projects, in accordance with the project development agreements.

Earlier in the day, jointly addressing the media with Deuba following the talks, Modi said that he was informed that the land dispute over the Arun-3 project has been resolved and expressed gratitude for being invited to lay its foundation stone.

The statement also said that India conveyed the finalisation of DPR for the construction of head regulator and link canal from Tanakpur barrage to the Nepal side, while Modi and Deuba agreed that the work to prepare the DPR for the Sapt-Kosi high dam and Sun-Kosi storage-cum-diversion scheme should be expedited.

"The two sides also agreed to strengthen coordination and consultation on the pressing matter of inundation and flood management in the border areas," the statement said, adding it was agreed to "take expeditious steps, including joint visits, to consider appropriate measures for sustainable solution".

The two Prime Ministers also appreciated the steps taken by both sides to enhance supply of power from India to Nepal, including operationalisation of Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar, Kataiya-Kusaha and Raxaul-Parwanipur cross-border transmission lines.

Modi and Deuba jointly remote launched the last two following Thursday's talks. Through these two new lines, each of 132 KV, India will supply 100 MW of power to Nepal in addition to the 350 MW already being supplied.

According to the statement, Deuba thanked Modi "for swift action by Indian entities" to install an additional transformer at Muzaffarpur sub-station for supplying additional power to Nepal from Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar transmission line.

It was also agreed that both sides will continue to take measures to operationalise all aspects of the Power Trade Agreement signed in 2014.

