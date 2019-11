Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 25th year of democratising of capital market in Mumbai. While addressing the gathering, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India needs a vibrant stock market. "It was post (National Stock Exchange) NSE's setting up that many cities were covered and around 2,00,000 terminals were set up. NSE has highlighted that we can do it with a home-grown organisation," she further added.