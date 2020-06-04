India needs strong initiatives to lift people’s mood amid lockdown: Bajaj Auto MD

New Delhi, June 04 (ANI): While interacting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi via video conferencing in the national capital on June 06, the Managing Director (MD) of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj spoke on COVID-19 crisis. He said, “I strongly believe that a large country like India cannot save itself out of trouble. We need some mood elevators and why there are no strong initiatives even if it is for a period of six months or 1 year to strongly lift the mood of the people and provide a stimulus to demand.”