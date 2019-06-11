India needs to remove export barriers with China: Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce

Number of enterprises from China and abroad will attend the upcoming South and South Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair. The exposition will be held in China's Kunming. While speaking to ANI, Mahesh Saharia, Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce-NE in China said, "China is growing very fast. We're looking towards China. In such forums and elsewhere we need to talk about possibilities of furthering exports from India to China and removing those barriers, because our basket of goods for Chinese market is limited. So we have to find out areas where we are strong and then we'll be able to make it."