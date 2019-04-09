India needs leaders who can help to meet nation's ever rising expectations: Pranab Mukherjee

While attending All India Management Association (AIMA) Managing India Awards function in the national capital on Monday, former president Pranab Mukherjee said, "Quixotic heroism can't lead this nation. India needs leaders who can help them to meet nation's ever rising expectations. The country still has a long way to go before it's completely rid of poverty and before it achieves reasonable level of human development." "While it is good to have a rising number of India billionaires in the Forbes list, it is much more important to have a growing number of the middle income Indians every year," he added.