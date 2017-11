Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Virat Kohli authored a captains knock of 104 not out while Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned spectacular figures of 11-8-8-4 as India narrowly missed a spectacular win when the first Test match against Sri Lanka ended in a draw at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Brief scores: India 172 and 352/8 declared (Virat Kohli 104 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 94, Lokesh Rahul 79; Lakmal 3/93) draws Sri Lanka: 294 and 75/7 (B Kumar 4/8, M Shami 2/34)

--IANS

