India-Myanmar relations is based on Buddhism, Business, Bollywood, Bharatnatyam and Burma teak: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' means the world is a family, this ideology is our tradition and we are proud of it. He stated that they have decided to release 40 Myanmar fishermen presently lodged in Indian jails. He further stated that "I read somewhere five Bs are base of India-Myanmar relations - Buddhism, Business, Bollywood, Bharatnatyam and Burma teak. But, I think most important 'B' is missing here and that 'B' is 'Bharosa'.