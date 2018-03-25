India-Myanmar Navy Exercise 2018 begins in Visakhapatnam

The Union of Myanmar Navy Ships UMS King Sin Phyu Shin (Frigate) and UMS Inlay (Off-shore Patrol Vessel) arrived Visakhapatnam on Sunday to participate in the maiden bi-lateral Indian and Myanmar Navy Exercise 2018 (IMNEX-18). Held off the East Coast of India, the exercise is being conducted in two phases. The harbour phase is held from 25 to 30 March and the sea phase will be held from 31 March to 03 April 18. The exercise is aimed at strengthening professional interaction, both in harbour and at sea, between the two navies. The Harbour Phase encompasses briefings, practical demonstrations, professional discussions, social interactions, cross deck visits and sports fixtures. The Sea Phase will include complex operations including fleet manoeuvres, gun firings as well as coordinated anti-submarine exercises.