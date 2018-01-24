India, Myanmar discuss ties amid Rohingya crisis

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Amid the Rohingya refugee crisis, India and Myanmar on Wednesday discussed ties in a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi here.

"The two leaders had a productive discussion on intensifying bilateral cooperation, including follow up on key decisions taken during Prime Minister's visit to Myanmar in September 2017," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the exodus of Rohingya refugees from the Rakhine state in Myanmar to Bangladesh since August last year.

However, Myanmar authorities said on Tuesday that they are ready to initiate a gradual repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh despite an announcement of delay by Dhaka due to incomplete preparations.

The crisis erupted on August 25, 2017 following an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group that led to a violent response by the Myanmar Army in Rakhine state.

New Delhi has also sent relief material for the refugees in both Rakhine and Bangladesh.

India is also an important development aid partner for Myanmar and has committed to provide grant-in-aid assistance amounting to almost Rs 4,000 crore (of total commitment of over $1.7 billion).

Suu Kyi arrived here on Wednesday evening to attend the Commemorative Summit to mark 25 years of the India-Asean Dialogue Partnership to be held on Thursday.

Heads of state and government of all 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) regional bloc will be attending the Summit.

The Asean comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

--IANS

ab/him/bg