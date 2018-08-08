India-Myanmar border opens for trade

Imphal, Aug 8 (IANS) India's border with Myanmar was formally opened on Wednesday to facilitate trade between the two countries, officials said.

A function was held in the morning on the Myanmar side near the international gate. Myanmar was represented by U Aye Win, the permanent secretary in the Labour ministry.

Manipur's Additional Chief Secretary S. Akhtar represented the state in the brief function, sources said.

An integrated check post was also made functional from Wednesday.

The traditional barter system among tribals on either side of the border was legalised in 1995, but it did not generate much revenue for the government.

Myanmar's Permanent Secretary U Aye Win said that after opening the border, Indian traders and tourists can visit up to 16 km inside Myanmar and stay there for 14 days.

--IANS

