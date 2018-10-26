India, Myanmar agree to deepen cooperation on border security

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) India and Myanmar on Friday agreed to act against insurgent groups operating within their territories and to strengthen cooperation on international border management.

The agreement on international border management included construction of subsidiary pillars to better demarcate the 1,643 km border between the two countries.

The decisions were taken during the 22nd National-level meeting between India and Myanmar held on October 25-26. The Indian delegation was led by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Myanmarese delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Home Major General Aung Thu.

The two countries also agreed on facilitating movement of people and trade across the international border and cooperate in preventing smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs, said a Home Ministry official.

The visiting delegation also called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

