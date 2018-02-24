India must lead international efforts to restore democracy in Maldives, says former VP

The former vice president of the Maldives, Mohamed Jameel Ahmed, has raised concerns over the growing political unrest in his country and called for an urgent intervention by the international community.The 48-year-old lawyer-turned-politician has asked India to lead the international efforts to restore democracy in the island nation. India has expressed "deep dismay" over the Maldivian parliament accepting President Abdulla Yameen's recommendation of extending the state of emergency by another 30 days, in a manner that New Delhi dubbed as a matter of concern.