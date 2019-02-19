India must take big step to tear Pakistan in 3 pieces: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev inaugurated Patanjali apparel outlet in Raipur today. After the inauguration Ramdev said, "All parties must be united to give fight against Pakistan. India must take a big step to tear Pakistan in three pieces and help Balochistan struggle for Independence in all aspects." "India should destroy all terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) so that they don't dare to do anything. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is nothing than a puppet of Pakistan Army, there is no value of his statements," Ramdev added.