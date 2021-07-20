India to get Mumbai terror attack accused, Biden administration urges LA court

This is a massive ray of hope that India may just get back one of the 26/11 conspirator back to India to face justice. Tahawwur Rana may just be handed over to India. The Biden administration has already urged a federal court in Los Angeles to extradite a Pakistani-origin Canadian national back to India so that he can answer to the authorities in India and face the judicial process. In fact, he was sought because of his involvement in the Mumbai attack. Rana is the high-value asset of Lashkar-E-Taiba who is right now in the custody of the law enforcement of the third country. Watch the video to know more!