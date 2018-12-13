India has multi-pronged approach to strengthen trade ties with Myanmar: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is currently on a visit to Myanmar, addressed India-Myanmar Business Summit on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, Kovind said, "We have a multi pronged approach to strengthen our economic and commercial relations with Myanmar. Through understandings and agreements we are facilitating land-border crossing for enhancing trade and tourism. This will open new possibilities of progress and prosperity for people living along the border." President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Myanmar.