India mulls hosting 2023 AFC Asian Cup

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to bid for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, an AIFF official said on Saturday.

"Yes, it is true, there is every possibility of submitting a bid to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The AIFF is thinking about it," an AIFF official told IANS.

"The decision was taken at a meeting of AIFF Executive Committee in Delhi on Saturday," the official added.

India, who are now hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup, have earlier formally submitted a bid to host the 2019 edition of the U-20 World Cup.

