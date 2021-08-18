As India Mulls Giving Asylum to Afghan Nationals, A Look at Its Refugee Policy And Citizenship Rules

Majid Alam
·3-min read

With the Taliban taking over the Afghan capital and collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led government, many residents are fleeing to neighbouring countries fearing the insurgent regime. India, which has been a traditional ally of Afghanistan, too has received multiple requests for asylum.

The Indian government on Tuesday announced that it will issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi.

However, in the recent weeks, only a few refugees have arrived from Afghanistan, mostly members of the government or those having prior visa given by India. On Sunday evening, Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers, including some Afghan refugees from Kabul, landed in Delhi.

“As of July 2021, 15,467 Afghan refugees and asylum seekers are registered with UNHCR India,” Kiri Atri, assistant external relations officer of the UNHCR India, told News18. The number accounts for refugees coming in the country since over the last two decades. In a statement issued by UNHCR on Tuesday, the aid agency called countries for access to territory to allow civilians fleeing Afghanistan.

India has traditionally hosted refugees from Afghanistan since 1979. Legal experts say that though India is giving asylum to refugees, it is the goodwill of the government and it isn’t bound to provide refuge under international convention.

“India is not a signatory to any of the refugee conventions. But India has historically given space to refugees from Afghanistan, Tibet and Sri Lanka,” Anas Tanwir, Supreme Court lawyer and founder-director of Indian Civil Liberties Union, said.

India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention or the 1967 Protocol, nor does India have a refugee policy or a refugee law of its own. It takes a dynamic call depending on the geopolitical situation and the country’s stand on the situation at that point of time.

Permanent Citizenship not an option

India has given citizenship to refugees from the neighbouring countries in the past. In most cases, it has given Long Term Visas (LTV) to the refugees, especially from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“I recently spoke to one immigrant from Afghanistan who has been living here. He wanted his family to come from Afghanistan to India. He has been living here for 10-15 years. Though he is earning here and has identification, he doesn’t have citizenship,” Tanwir said.

“If you have visa for certain number of years, you can apply for naturalisation. But it is totally up to the government’s discretion,” he adds.

Akbar Farhad, a refugee from Afghanistan in India since 2018, says that he gets his passport renewed every three years. “I don’t have Indian citizenship. I had a three-year visa which expired this year. The UNHCR has given me a refugee card and I have applied for a renewal. Then I will get a visa in the next two months,” Farhad said.

Refugees Selectively Chosen

On Sunday, as Taliban took control over Kabul, many tried fleeing the country, thronging the Kabul airport or trying to cross the border on foot. Many Afghan nationals had tried fleeing the country when the fighting escalated. News18 had earlier reported how many refugees trying to flee to India couldn’t be successful as they didn’t receive their visa on time.

“Two of my friends and relatives have submitted their passport for getting a visa. But even after 20 days, they haven’t got any response. The foreign embassies are closing down. Only few embassies have been left in Kabul,” Dawood Sharifi, an Afghan refugee in Delhi, had said.

A report in Hindustan Times suggested that a selected few would be granted refuge in India. India is likely to give refuge to political leaders or activists, human rights workers, media personnel, members of minorities and people who have worked with the Indian government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Netaji's kin meets Karnataka CM Bommai

    Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose met Karnataka Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai and held discussions on Sunday, on the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence.

  • Foreign news schedule for Monday, Aug 16

    - Ties with US on upward trajectory, more collaboration needed in key sectors: Indian envoy to US Taranjit Sandhu.

  • 'Even Post-Independence Savarkar Remained Politically Untouchable In India': Dr Vikram Sampath

    On India's 75th Independence Day, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam discusses VD Savarkar's contested legacy with his biographer Dr Vikram Sampath. This detailed conversation touches upon fake news, Hindutva, Savarkar's attitudes towards caste, his relationship with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and his opinions on India's Muslims. Gautam and Sampath also discuss revisions in history and the issue of censorship in India.

  • Modi extends Parsi New Year greetings  New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi'

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year, and lauded their contributions to the country.   He tweeted, Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health.

  • Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.

  • Rare orchid species found in U'khand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in Mandal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by the state forest department.

  • Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

  • Emirates Airline Suspends Flights to Kabul

    Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

  • U.S. Troops Fire in Air to Scatter Afghan Civilians at Kabul Airport

    Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday

  • U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

  • Cong leader Sushmita Dev quits party

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress leader Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

  • Kulath Ki Dal | Wholesome and Toothsome Uttarakhand's Delicacy

    If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday's diet. Then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. The traditional food of Uttarakhand is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits help you curb all your health issues.

  • India's July WPI inflation eases to 11.16% y/y - govt

    India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 11.16% in July from the previous month's 12.07%, helped by lower increases in the cost of fuel and food items, government data showed on Monday. Food prices rose 4.46% in July on the year compared to 6.66% in the previous month while prices of fuel items were up 26.02% year-on-year compared to 32.83% in June, the data showed. A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in July, since it stood at minus 0.25% in the corresponding month of 2020.

  • She The First | Karnam Malleswari: The Olympic Legend You Know, the Journey You Don't

    1970s. India. Women athletes were very rare and those who chose to pursue sports were ridiculed, rebuked, or rejected. But all that was about to change forever... A little girl born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh went on to quite literally 'lift' her nation onto a global pedestal. She was shunned by the local coach, demotivated by her near ones, and rejected by most... But from all the societal let downs, emerged a hero. This is Karnam Malleswari's story. She is the first Indian woman to w

  • Vajpayee was embodiment of good governance: Naidu

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, saying he was truly an embodiment of good governance.

  • AI diverts Chicago-Delhi flight to avoid 'uncontrolled' Afghan airspace

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Air India on Monday diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah in the UAE to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared uncontrolled by authorities at Kabul airport, senior officials said.

  • Detainee Says China Has Secret Jail in Dubai, Holds Uyghurs

    The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiance was considered a Chinese dissident

  • US Botched Up Foreign Missions Including Afghanistan; Time for Washington to Introspect

    For two decades, the US and its allies showed a dream of modern life to the people of Afghanistan. When Afghan people started embracing it, the US simply pulled the rug from beneath their feet

  • Arman Financial Services Limited Reports its Q1 FY22 Financial Results

    AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated AUM at ₹ 785 Crores Net Total Income at ₹ 30 Crores; up 10% YoY Pre-Provision Operating Profit at ₹ 18 Crores; up 6% YoY Arman Financial Services Ltd (Arman), a Gujarat based non-banking financial company (NBFC), with interests in microfinance, two-wheelers, and micro-enterprise (MSME) loans, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended 30th June 2021.

  • Elon Musk Says First Orbital Stack of Starship is Almost Ready for Flight

    SpaceX in May successfully landed its Starship prototype, SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle that could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.